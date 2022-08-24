Argent Trust Co Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VXF stock opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average is $149.40. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

