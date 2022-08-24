Argent Trust Co Sells 4,075 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,116,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 426,661 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 357,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 312,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 459,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 298,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,850,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

