Argent Trust Co Sells 239 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,434,219,000 after purchasing an additional 517,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,128 shares of company stock worth $9,278,883. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

