Argent Trust Co Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

