Argent Trust Co Purchases 768 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $88,369,000 after buying an additional 263,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $251.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

