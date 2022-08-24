Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SYK opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.40. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Profile



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

