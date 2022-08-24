Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co owned about 0.26% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 228,185 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 370,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CTT stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $529.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.13. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
