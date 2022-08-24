Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 41,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 263.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 170,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 123,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 128,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,757 shares of company stock worth $8,049,121. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.14.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

