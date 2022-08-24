Argent Trust Co Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 19.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $247.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.