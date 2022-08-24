Argent Trust Co Has $861,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 5,487.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 407,856 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $17,060,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

