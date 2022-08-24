Argent Trust Co Has $765,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

AKAM stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.