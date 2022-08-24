Argent Trust Co Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprout Social Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SPT stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.
Insider Activity at Sprout Social
In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $90,672.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,689 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,785.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $90,672.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,785.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock worth $3,739,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
