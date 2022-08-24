Argent Trust Co Has $516,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

