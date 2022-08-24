Argent Trust Co Has $33.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 609,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.