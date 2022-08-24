Argent Trust Co Has $1.25 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average of $220.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

