Argent Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.8 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.