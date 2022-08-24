Argent Trust Co Has $1.09 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

