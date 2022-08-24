Argent Trust Co Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.21.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average of $185.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -243.49 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

