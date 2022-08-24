Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $238.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.88 and its 200 day moving average is $254.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

