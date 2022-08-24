Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BCE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.06%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

