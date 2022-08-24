Argent Trust Co Buys 8,466 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE:AB opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.30.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.