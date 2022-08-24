Argent Trust Co Buys 7,282 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $125.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

