Argent Trust Co Buys 641 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Dollar General by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Dollar General by 158.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $264.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $247.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

