Argent Trust Co Buys 1,870 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after buying an additional 775,836 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,427,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,648,000 after buying an additional 491,719 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,071,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 457,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,004,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after buying an additional 433,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $51.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

