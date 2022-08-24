Argent Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,802 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 262,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,862,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,914,000 after acquiring an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of LPLA opened at $222.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.84 and a twelve month high of $234.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.01 and a 200-day moving average of $189.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,590,741 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

