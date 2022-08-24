Argent Trust Co Acquires 690 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

