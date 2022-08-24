Argent Trust Co Acquires 6,192 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lyft were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.84.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.