Argent Trust Co Acquires 592 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

NYSE OMC opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

