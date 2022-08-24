Argent Trust Co Acquires 5,225 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

