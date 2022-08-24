Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

