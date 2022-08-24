AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $148.02 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

