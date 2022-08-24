Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEE. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

