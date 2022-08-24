ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 28,708 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.34.
ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.
