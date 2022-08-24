Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

TSE AQN opened at C$18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$16.75 and a 52-week high of C$20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total transaction of C$139,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$585,400.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

