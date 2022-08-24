Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACET has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $582.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.27. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,299 shares of company stock valued at $261,135 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,740,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

