Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,406,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,230 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.0% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 119,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $41.26.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

