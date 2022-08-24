55I LLC Invests $797,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

55I LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of TRV opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

