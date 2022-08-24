282,551 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,527,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

