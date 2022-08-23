Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266,113 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $258,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

WMT opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $368.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

