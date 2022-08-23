Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.66

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.66 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 48.71 ($0.59). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 50.30 ($0.61), with a volume of 743,919 shares trading hands.

Vertu Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £169.86 million and a P/E ratio of 314.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen Anderson acquired 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £1,796.26 ($2,170.44).

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

