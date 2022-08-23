Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of TRT opened at $4.87 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

