TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of TopBuild worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in TopBuild by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

NYSE:BLD opened at $192.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.18.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

