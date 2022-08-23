Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,628 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 597,874 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at $4,972,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the fourth quarter valued at $3,431,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at $1,976,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:THCP opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.