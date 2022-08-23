The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.22.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 69.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

