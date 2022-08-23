The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Allstate Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $125.55 on Thursday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.25.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

