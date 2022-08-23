The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.48% of AES worth $81,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AES by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

