Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

