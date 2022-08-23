State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $19.13 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $612.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $600.99 and its 200-day moving average is $637.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

