Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 17,152 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

