Ross Stores’ (ROST) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

